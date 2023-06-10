Heartland Votes

Kelso Klassic fastpitch softball tournament returns for 36th year

Kelso Klassic returns to Kelso City Park
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KELSO, Mo. (KFVS) - The Kelso Klassic made its return to Kelso City Park on Friday after being forced to cancel the tournament a year ago due to a lack of available teams.

The 2023 field is made up of eight teams including host Kelso as well as the USA 19U National Team.

Kelso won the opening game of the tournament 7-0 over Belleville.

The Kelso Klassic continues play on Saturday leading up the championship game on Sunday at 3 p.m.

