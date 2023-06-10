Heartland Votes

First Alert: Starting off dry; expect rain, storms tonight into Sunday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/10
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We are starting our Saturday off with dry conditions, and temperatures in the upper 60s, but it will warm up into the low 80s by noon. It may be dry this morning, but rain showers will be moving into the Heartland this evening, with our southwestern counties seeing the biggest impact with heavy downpours and strong winds.

For your Sunday, we are currently tracking possible strong to severe storms, with large hail and damaging winds as the biggest threats. These showers and thunderstorms are expected to start in the morning and last until the evening hours. Temps will be a repeat of Saturday.

