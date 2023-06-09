Viral Facebook post helps identify thieves in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A brazen theft at a garden center in downtown Cape Girardeau was caught on camera and quickly became viral.

It happened at the Plant Lady’s Corner on Sunday, June 4.

Two women pulled up and helped themselves to a shopping spree after hours, but thanks to a security camera, the owner caught the entire thing.

“My first initial reaction was to post it on Facebook,” Christy Smith, the owner of The Plant Lady’s Corner, said. “I was furious.”

The video taken by Christy Smith’s security camera captures the entire 5.5-minute heist. It’s clear enough to see the license plate and the thieves themselves. Smith posted the footage straight to Facebook.

“Over the course of a few hours it just blew up,” Smith said.

People had more than just outrage when they saw it, they had answers.

“With the vehicle and the people, so many people reached out and knew who they were,” Smith said.

Smith said she could not believe the attention the video got and how many people wanted to help out.

“I did not realize how much people really do care about our community and what’s happening here,” Smith said. “It made a huge difference after a hard week and frustrating week, when I sat back and reflected on the amount of the community sharing and things like that, it made me feel a lot better.”

Smith spends every day at Plant Lady’s Corner and has for the past twenty years.

“It might not have been a lot to someone else, but for a small business it’s still a loss and it’s a struggle enough,” she said. “When it comes down to helping each other and using social media and doing good with it, a lot can be done.”

Smith said she’s very grateful for the community coming together to help identify the women.

According to Cape Girardeau police, both suspects have been identified and charges are pending.

