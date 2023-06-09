Strong to severe storms possible Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday, we are kicking off the weekend with beautiful weather conditions. The sunny skies, low humidity, and temperatures in the mid 80s will continue into Saturday. Air quality still remains unhealthy for some as that wildfire smoke slowly moves out of the region. As our next system arrives Saturday evening into Sunday, the Heartland will finally get some much needed rain.

As of right now, the Heartland is under a slight risk for strong to severe storms Sunday. The main threat being damaging winds and large hail. These showers and thunderstorms are trending to initiate in the morning and continue into the evening.

