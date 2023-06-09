Semi-trailer overturns in Williamson County
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A semi-trailer has over turned on Interstate 57 in Williamson County, according to Illinois State Police.
On June 9, ISP Troop 10 responded to the Deyoung Street entrance ramp to I-57. There was a report of a rolled-over truck-tractor semi-trailer.
No one was reported injured at this time. We will continue to update if more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.