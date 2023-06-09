Heartland Votes

Section of KY 128/Wallonia Road closed in Trigg Co. due to sinkhole

According to KYTC, a sinkhole developed on KY 128/Wallonia Rd. near mile point 5.9, between KY 1507 Barefield Road and KY 124/Cerulean Road.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed a section of KY 128/Wallonia Road due to a sinkhole.

According to KYTC, this is near mile point 5.9, between KY 1507 Barefield Road and KY 124/Cerulean Road.

They say a KYTC maintenance crew filled a pothole at this site about a week ago. When they returned to check on the site on Friday, June 9, the pothole had opened up into a sinkhole about a foot in diameter.

The site is closed and barricaded. There will be no marked detour.

According to KYTC, a crew plans to be at the site early Monday to dig into the hole and start efforts to make repairs.

