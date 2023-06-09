Rend Lake to host archery events; some locations to close during competitions

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA) organization is returning to Rend Lake with two large competitions in June.

S3DA is holding their Illinois State Archery Tournament for Outdoor 3-D targets on Saturday, June 10 and their Eastern 3D National Championship from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18.

The competitions will take place in the North Marcum area.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, nearly 700 archers participated in last year’s National Championship at Rend Lake and there were more than 2,500 spectators.

Visitors reportedly came from multiple states, most for the first time.

The Army Corps believes hosting the two large events this year will be a benefit the local economy and surrounding areas through tourism dollars.

The four-day national championship event is estimated to bring in $3 million.

Anyone wanting to watch the competitions can purchase a $10, per vehicle, weekend pass when entering the North Marcum area.

Food and archery vendors will be set up at the North Marcum Boat Ramp for the National event.

In order for the Army Corps to help host and prepare for the two competitions, portions of the North Marcum area will be closed to the public.

The following areas will be closed to the public from Saturday, June 10 through Monday, June 19:

North Marcum Archery Complex

North Marcum Boat Ramp

North Marcum Bike Trail from Franklin Cemetery to North Marcum Boat Ramp

The following areas will be closed to the public from Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18:

North Marcum Day Use and Beach

North Marcum Beach will be open from sunrise to sunset to those participating in the event and for spectators.

For more information about the events, including the daily schedules, click here for Rend Lake Area Tourism Council and here for Scholastic 3-D Archery.

