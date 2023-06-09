Presale tickets available for Cape Con 2023

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Presale tickets are on sale for the upcoming Cape Con 2023, held by Cape Events in late September.

Previously called Cape Comic Con or Cape Anime Con, the convention is held twice a year, and includes vendors, celebrity guests, and special events. While guests have yet to be announced, presale tickets are open for purchase.

The two options available as of June 9 include the Cape Con Gold Pass and the Cape Con Weekend Pass. Both priced at $50, the Weekend Pass includes an access pass to all three days of Cape Con. The Gold Pass includes the weekend pass, but also includes an exclusive convention t-shirt, and more goodies that will be available at the door.

Tickets can be purchased online and will be held until you pick them up at Cape Con. Ticket prices will increase after 30 days, and there will be more ticket options closer to the event, including single day passes.

The convention will take place at the Drury Conference Center in Cape Girardeau and will be held from September 29-October 1. For more information, or to apply to be a vendor at the event, you send an email to info@cape-events.com or 573-270-6688.

