MoDOT installing roadway lighting outside of Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - MoDOT electrical contractors are installing roadway lighting MO 72, just outside of Jackson City limits.

According to a Facebook post by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, MoDOT asked them if they would increase patrol in the area. The Sheriff’s Office agreed, so that they can reduce the speeds of drivers while they are passing through.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to be aware of and slow down near the area of MO 72 to near the Hwy 34 turn-off. According to the post, this project will take several months to complete.

