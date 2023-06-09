Heartland Votes

Missouri climbing list of nation’s largest legal marijuana markets

(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Since recreational marijuana sales became legal in Missouri this February, the state has sold more than $471.1 million.

Those numbers, according to Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulations, set the state up to become the sixth-largest legal cannabis market.

Only five legal states -- California, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado and Massachusetts -- are expected to have larger totals in 2023, according to the Cannabis Business Times.

The news comes a day after Missouri’s misdemeanor marijuana charge expungement deadline.

READ MORE: Missouri misdemeanor marijuana charges expunge deadline arrives Thursday

“Missouri’s quick ascension into a top-six cannabis market shows that the recipe of low-tax, customer-friendly access, and tremendous community buy-in, is maximizing this industry’s impact on the Missouri economy,” said Andrew Mullins, the executive director of MoCannTrade. “After just the first four months of adult use sales, it’s apparent that Missouri is proving to be one of the most successful launches of a new marijuana market in the country’s history and a roadmap for other states to follow.”

Missouri’s success has it already out-performing the likes of Washington, Oregon and Nevada, three legacy markets in the West.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Knotts (Left) and Levi Fortner (Right) are accused of shooting a person at home on...
1 suspect caught, search continues for 2nd ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Bollinger Co. shooting
What appears to be a black bear was spotted on Highway 25 near Bloomfield on Wednesday, June 25.
Bear spotted near Bloomfield, Mo.
Missouri Highway Patrol says child died from injuries following near drowning on Table Rock Lake
McCracken County Sheriff's detectives are trying to track down 22-year-old Matthew “Aiden”...
Sheriff’s office asking for help in finding wanted man
An elevated walkway collapsed an injured several members of a visiting youth group at Stahlman...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens

Latest News

Christian Knotts (Left) and Levi Fortner (Right) are accused of shooting a person at home on...
1 suspect caught, search continues for 2nd ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Bollinger Co. shooting
Metropolis's Chamber of Commerce will hold a rededication ceremony for the Superman statue...
Metropolis rededicates Superman statue to kick off 45th Superman Celebration
Superman Celebration underway in Metropolis, Ill.
Man arrested in connection with Caruthersville burglary
1 in custody, 1 wanted in connection with Bollinger Co. shooting