Mayfield man accused of physically, verbally abusing child

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Mayfield man is accused of physically and verbally abusing a child.

David C. Sassman, 51, was arrested on a charge of first-degree criminal abuse.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a joint investigation between them and the Kentucky Department of Community Based Services led to his arrest.

They said video surveillance surfaced of the suspect being physically and verbally abusive to the child on a continuing basis.

Sassman was arrested at his home on Thursday evening, June 8. He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

