Lake STL man accused of using dating apps to prey on underage victims, charged with raping a minor

Lake STL man accused of using dating apps to prey on underage victims, charged with raping a minor
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Lake St. Louis police say 28-year-old Enrique White is a serial child molester who may have victims across state lines. Detectives say he used dating apps to lure them in.

“Our victim was 12 years old. It could happen to anybody,” says Chief Chris DiGiuseppi of the Lake St. Louis Police Department. We did seize electronic evidence so we’re hoping that turns up some more information.”

White has been arrested for raping a minor and using a weapon to threaten them. He also has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree child molestation.

“We believe he utilized fear to try and intimidate the victims,” says DiGiuseppi.

According to investigators, there is evidence White used the online dating sites “Plenty of Fish,” “Meet Me,” and “Blk” to contact victims. Police tell News 4, White may have given his victims drugs and alcohol before sexually assaulting them.

“It’s not just regional. It may be throughout the state or even in different states. That’s why we’re trying to reach out,”

St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell has a team dedicated to investigating sex crimes and says dating apps are used by predators more than people think.

“It has given many of these predators free reign to be able to hide their age and engage in these predatory conversations and largely it’s hard to monitor.”

In November 2022, police say convicted rapist Dominic Yocco was caught preying on children from the St. Louis County jail, using the dating app “Bumble.”

He was found guilty of 15 sex crimes against underage girls just months before.

“No matter the age of your child, if they are able to get on the internet, you need to be vigilant in what they’re doing and what they’re searching for so we can protect them.”

Anyone with information on possible victims of Enrique White can call Lake Saint Louis Police Investigations Division at 636-625-8018.

Police are encouraging victims to contact their local police departments in order to help gather additional evidence and further additional charges.

