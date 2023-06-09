Groundbreaking held for new Bloomfield, Mo. community center

BLOOMFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - A new resource for the people of Bloomfield is officially underway.

Members of the community celebrated the groundbreaking of a new Community Center on Friday, June 9.

The city began this project through a $2 million COVID relief grant.

A new Department of Public Safety building is included in the project.

Bloomfield’s mayor said these new assets are something the town has been missing.

“This center will allow us to seat aproximetly a hundred folks for a meal, and even more than that for a meeting,” he said. “Then it puts our Department of Public Safety all together under one roof.”

The mayor said they expect the center to be completely up and running by summer 2024.

