Heartland Votes

Former Sikeston officer found guilty on 2 felony counts in deadly crash

Captain Andrew Cooper was charged in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others.
Captain Andrew Cooper was charged in connection to a crash that killed one and injured others.(New Madrid Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Sikeston police officer is found guilty in a 2020 crash that killed a 22-year-old woman.

A jury in Butler County convicted Andrew Cooper on two felony counts, involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, on Friday afternoon, June 9 in connection with the death of 22-year-old Abagail Cohen.

Abagail Cohen was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving former Sikeston DPS Captain Andrew...
Abagail Cohen was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving former Sikeston DPS Captain Andrew Cooper.(Courtesy of family)

Cohen was killed in a two-vehicle crash on February 29, 2020.

Jurors came back with that verdict roughly 4.5 hours after getting the case.

His sentencing was scheduled for August 1.

Look for more information on this story on Heartland News at 5 and 6.

