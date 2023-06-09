Former Sikeston officer found guilty on 2 felony counts in deadly crash

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A former Sikeston police officer is found guilty in a 2020 crash that killed a 22-year-old woman.

A jury in Butler County convicted Andrew Cooper on two felony counts, involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, on Friday afternoon, June 9 in connection with the death of 22-year-old Abagail Cohen.

Abagail Cohen was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving former Sikeston DPS Captain Andrew Cooper. (Courtesy of family)

Cohen was killed in a two-vehicle crash on February 29, 2020.

Jurors came back with that verdict roughly 4.5 hours after getting the case.

His sentencing was scheduled for August 1.

Look for more information on this story on Heartland News at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.