Heartland Votes

First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Rain and thunderstorms to develop over the weekend....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dry and pleasant weather to start the weekend before a stronger weather system brings rain but also strong thunderstorms for the second half.   In the short term,  this will be a cool June morning for much of the region, though scattered clouds are keeping it warmer in our southwest counties.  Lows at daybreak this morning will likely range from the upper 40s northeast to the upper 60s southwest.  Today will be mainly sunny and warmer but with unusually dry (low humidity) conditions…and highs of about 81 to 85.   Saturday will be a bit warmer (85-90) but should stay mainly dry…at least until evening.  A round of showers and storms looks likely on Saturday night, with another round likely Sunday afternoon and evening.  SPC has placed our area under a slight (level 2) risk of severe for Sunday..with large hail and damaging wind gusts the primary threats.

Behind a Sunday evening cold front, we’ll get another shot of cooler and drier northwest flow on Monday.  Beyond Monday,  the weather next week gets a little trickier as warmer air attempts to move back in from the southwest about mid-week.  Models have been inconsistent but are hinting at a chance of strong thunderstorms again about Tuesday night or Wednesday of next week…followed by dry and quiet conditions to end the week.  Stay tuned.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Knotts (Left) and Levi Fortner (Right) are wanted on charges of first-degree assault,...
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects in connection with Bollinger Co. shooting
What appears to be a black bear was spotted on Highway 25 near Bloomfield on Wednesday, June 25.
Bear spotted near Bloomfield, Mo.
Missouri Highway Patrol says child died from injuries following near drowning on Table Rock Lake
McCracken County Sheriff's detectives are trying to track down 22-year-old Matthew “Aiden”...
Sheriff’s office asking for help in finding wanted man
The Missouri Attorney General’s office will review potential stealing charges against Cape...
Mo. Attorney General’s Office to review alleged stealing by Cape Girardeau Co. coroner

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mostly clear conditions into the weekend
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 6/8/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 6/8/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 6/8/23