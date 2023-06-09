First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

Dry and pleasant weather to start the weekend before a stronger weather system brings rain but also strong thunderstorms for the second half. In the short term, this will be a cool June morning for much of the region, though scattered clouds are keeping it warmer in our southwest counties. Lows at daybreak this morning will likely range from the upper 40s northeast to the upper 60s southwest. Today will be mainly sunny and warmer but with unusually dry (low humidity) conditions…and highs of about 81 to 85. Saturday will be a bit warmer (85-90) but should stay mainly dry…at least until evening. A round of showers and storms looks likely on Saturday night, with another round likely Sunday afternoon and evening. SPC has placed our area under a slight (level 2) risk of severe for Sunday..with large hail and damaging wind gusts the primary threats.

Behind a Sunday evening cold front, we’ll get another shot of cooler and drier northwest flow on Monday. Beyond Monday, the weather next week gets a little trickier as warmer air attempts to move back in from the southwest about mid-week. Models have been inconsistent but are hinting at a chance of strong thunderstorms again about Tuesday night or Wednesday of next week…followed by dry and quiet conditions to end the week. Stay tuned.

