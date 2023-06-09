First Alert: Dry, sunny afternoon ahead of weekend rain & storms

(KFVS) - Today is looking dry and pleasant ahead of a stronger weather system over the second half of the weekend.

This morning is starting off cool for much of the Heartland.

Lows at daybreak will range from the upper 40s northeast to the upper 60s southwest.

Expect mainly sunny skies and warmer conditions, with low humidity.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Saturday will be a bit warmer with afternoon highs in the mid 80s to 90 degrees.

It should stay mainly dry, at least until evening.

A round of showers and storms are likely Saturday night, with another round likely Sunday afternoon and evening.

The Heartland is under a threat level 2 out of 5 for severe storms.

Large hail and damaging wind gust look to be the primary threats.

After the cold front moves out, we’ll get another shot of cooler and drier air on Monday.

Warmer air from the southwest arrives next week.

With this, models are inconsistent, but hint at a chance for strong thunderstorms Tuesday night or Wednesday of next week.

Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.