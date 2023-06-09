Dry today, but thunderstorms by the weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon Heartland! High pressure continues over the area for your Friday. This gives us another day of dry air, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Expect to see hazy skies throughout today from the Canadian wildfire smoke.

As we head into the weekend, models are showing Saturday night, a wave of showers and storms is likely, with another round appears likely for Sunday. In front of an approaching cold front, groups of strong to severe thunderstorms will form Sunday afternoon and evening. According to the National Weather Service, strong winds and huge hail are the main threats.

