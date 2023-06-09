Caruthersville man accused of burglary, sex misconduct arrested

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a burglary in Caruthersville leads to the arrest of a 51-year-old man.

Terrance Rodgers was arrested shortly before 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 8 in connection with a burglary at home on the 300 block of Cotton Avenue.

According to Caruthersville Police, Rogers was arrested on burglary first degree, sexual misconduct first degree, possession of a controlled substance and resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony warrants.

Rogers was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center without bond.

