CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish won their 8th straight game to open up the prospect League season 13-11 Thursday night on June 8 at Capaha Field.

Chris Hall helped pace the Catfish attack going 3-5 for the night.

Cape Girardeau returns to action Saturday night on June 10 at O’Fallon at 6:35 p.m.

