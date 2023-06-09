Heartland Votes

Big Muddy Monster Festival in Murphysboro to celebrate 50th year of its sighting

The home of the Big Muddy Monster will celebrate the 50th year of its sighting.
The home of the Big Muddy Monster will celebrate the 50th year of its sighting.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The home of the Big Muddy Monster will celebrate the 50th year of its sighting.

Check out Murphysboro on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Big Muddy Monster Festival. Organizers say there will be a statue unveiling, vendors, food trucks, music, a 5K walk/run, documentary screening and more.

You can also see the only footprint casting left from a sighting in the early 1970s.

Big Muddy Monster sculpture completed at Du Quoin State Fair

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christian Knotts (Left) and Levi Fortner (Right) are accused of shooting a person at home on...
1 suspect caught, search continues for 2nd ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Bollinger Co. shooting
What appears to be a black bear was spotted on Highway 25 near Bloomfield on Wednesday, June 25.
Bear spotted near Bloomfield, Mo.
Missouri Highway Patrol says child died from injuries following near drowning on Table Rock Lake
McCracken County Sheriff's detectives are trying to track down 22-year-old Matthew “Aiden”...
Sheriff’s office asking for help in finding wanted man
Josh Odom, 38, was arrested on charges of all-terrain vehicle violations, operator on suspended...
Man accused of leading officers on chase on 4-wheeler

Latest News

Christian Knotts (Left) and Levi Fortner (Right) are accused of shooting a person at home on...
1 suspect caught, search continues for 2nd ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in connection with Bollinger Co. shooting
Metropolis's Chamber of Commerce will hold a rededication ceremony for the Superman statue...
Metropolis rededicates Superman statue to kick off 45th Superman Celebration
Superman Celebration underway in Metropolis, Ill.
Man arrested in connection with Caruthersville burglary