Big Muddy Monster Festival in Murphysboro to celebrate 50th year of its sighting
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The home of the Big Muddy Monster will celebrate the 50th year of its sighting.
Check out Murphysboro on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Big Muddy Monster Festival. Organizers say there will be a statue unveiling, vendors, food trucks, music, a 5K walk/run, documentary screening and more.
You can also see the only footprint casting left from a sighting in the early 1970s.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.