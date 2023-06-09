Big Muddy Monster Festival in Murphysboro to celebrate 50th year of its sighting

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The home of the Big Muddy Monster will celebrate the 50th year of its sighting.

Check out Murphysboro on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the Big Muddy Monster Festival. Organizers say there will be a statue unveiling, vendors, food trucks, music, a 5K walk/run, documentary screening and more.

You can also see the only footprint casting left from a sighting in the early 1970s.

