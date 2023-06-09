Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects involved in Bollinger Co. shooting

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men believed to be armed and dangerous are wanted in connection with a shooting in southeast Missouri.

On Monday, June 5, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a home on Missouri Highway 34 East.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, after further investigation, authorities identified two suspects in reference to this investigation. 18-year-old Christian Knotts, of Jackson, Mo., and 24-year-old Levi Fortner of Cape Girardeau were identified as suspects.

The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Knotts and Fortner, both with a bond of $500,000 cash only for the charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Knotts is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with dark hair. Fortner is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, and weights 140 pounds with brown hair and several tattoos. Both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Christian Knotts (Left) and Levi Fortner (Right) are wanted on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action (Bollinger County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

If you have any information on either Knotts’s or Fortner’s whereabouts, or any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at 573-238-2633.

