45th Annual Superman Celebration held in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Friday, June 9 marks the 45th annual Superman Celebration in Metropolis, Ill. The festival is billed as a family reunion in the hometown of the cartoon superhero.

Karla Ogle is the Co-Chair of the Superman Celebration. She said that the celebration is a bit different than others in the area.

“We’re not just your regular festival, we’re something a little bit special,” said Ogle.

The powers of Superman can be felt as the celebration gets underway this weekend. Kids can even become their own superhero.

“If the kids ever wanted to learn how to be a superhero, Metropolis is the place to be,” said Ogle. “They teach them how to pose, how to come up with a name for themselves and they’ll get a certificate when it’s over declaring them an official superhero.”

Annelle Norton and her grandson came all the way from Georgia. Norton said she’s been a fan for as long as she can remember.

“Watched him on the tv back in the 50s. It was one of my favorites,” said Norton.

Kenny Richardson has attended most of all of the last 20 Superman Celebrations. He said it’s the community that keeps drawing him back.

“The atmosphere, people that are set up, the vendors, it helps out the city and it’s just an all around fun event,” said Richardson.

Richardson said his love for Superman started more than 40 years ago.

“Well, everybody can relate to Superman,” said Richardson. “I was born and raised on a farm in a small town, so was he. I had health issues growing up, so the comic books were a way for me to forget what was going on health wise and escaping to the word of reality where everything was okay.”

Leaders with the celebration said it’s the place to be this weekend.

“If you’re not here, you’re missing out,” said Ogle. “So if you’re at home watching this on your TV, I don’t know if you’re local or if you’re 2 hours away or 3 hours away, this is going on for 3 days. All day Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”

Earlier on Friday, leaders with the celebration had a rededication ceremony for the iconic statue in downtown Metropolis. It is now 30 years old.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend, you can find that link here.

