Two Southeast Missouri teachers receive grants from WGU

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two teachers from Southeast Missouri were recently awarded grants through WGU Missouri’s “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

Kimber Parks, a third-grade teacher from Orchard Drive Elementary in Jackson, and Michaella Gantz, a fourth-grade teacher at Kelso C-7 Elementary in Benton, both received grants that will go to their classrooms. Parks received a $2,360 grant to create a classroom news channel, while Gantz received a $300 grant to obtain new sets of guided reading chapter books for her classroom.

Gantz will use the grant she received to provide students with access to a new set of high-quality reading materials, so that each student has their own book to read during guided reading sessions. This will allow students to build their reading skills and improve their comprehension. Gantz wants to enhance the educational experience for her students.

With her grant, Parks plans to obtain the necessary items to start a news channel in her classroom, including a Go Pro Camera with a memory card, a Smart TV with a wall mount, a green screen and a MacBook. This will allow her students to create news scripts that will impact their classroom, school and community on a weekly basis, while providing them with the opportunity to use their technology skills to further their education and prepare for possible future careers.

Both teachers learned they were chosen for the grants on May 10 when they were surprised with check presentations at their school. These projects were among 44 across Missouri chosen by WGU Missouri to receive funding.

