Heartland Votes

Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.

Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in...
Six injured after suspect hits police cars, crashes during pursuit of stolen vehicle in Bridgeton, Mo.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV) - Six people, including two officers, were injured Wednesday night following a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Bridgeton.

Officers were dispatched to Walmart at 11900 St. Charles Rock Road around 9:45 p.m. Thursday for a report of a stolen vehicle. The two officers who responded were able to find the car and stop it in the 3700 block of Fee Fee Road. Police say the suspect vehicle suddenly rammed two police cars and one officer shot at the suspect, missing him. The suspect then fled the scene while officers began to pursue.

Eventually, the suspect was involved in a crash with two other vehicles at the intersection of Whitehall Manor and N. Lindbergh Boulevard. The crash ended the pursuit, and the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers received minor injuries and were treated and released from an area hospital. Four people in the two vehicles from the crash were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident will be presented to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for charges against the suspect. News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Missouri Attorney General’s office will review potential stealing charges against Cape...
Mo. Attorney General’s Office to review alleged stealing by Cape Girardeau Co. coroner
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
On Monday, June 5, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual...
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect involved in Bollinger Co. shooting
MGN Online
Baby killed after a car hits a buggy near Seymour, Mo.

Latest News

Missouri misdemeanor marijuana charges expunge deadline arrives Thursday.
Missouri misdemeanor marijuana charges expunge deadline arrives Thursday
What appears to be a black bear was spotted on Highway 25 near Bloomfield on Wednesday, June 25.
Bear spotted near Bloomfield, Mo.
Bear spotted near Bloomfield
Man accused of threatening to stab another man arrested
Black Bear spotted near Bloomfield, Mo.