Sikeston to renovate former post office

The former post office in Sikeston is now under new ownership.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The former post office in Sikeston is now under new ownership.

The City Regional Chamber now owns the building at 215 North New Madrid Street and plan to renovate it. The goal is to create a visitor’s center hosting multiple departments along with a rodeo museum.

Marcie Lawson is the CEO of the Sikeston Regional Chamber. Lawson said the building is an anchor to their downtown.

“I think it’s going to be great to celebrate over 70 years of rodeo history right here in our downtown,” Lawson said. “It’s going to be wonder to welcome our tourists and all of the visitors who come into town for a variety of different reasons. And we’re going to have a welcome front door face in our historic downtown.”

The offices of Historic Downtown Sikeston are currently housed in the building, and they will remain there.

