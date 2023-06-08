Heartland Votes

Sheriff’s office asking for help in finding wanted man

McCracken County Sheriff's detectives are trying to track down 22-year-old Matthew “Aiden” Nethery, of Hornbeak, Tennessee.(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.

Detectives are trying to track down 22-year-old Matthew “Aiden” Nethery, of Hornbeak, Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office said Nethery is wanted in connection with a robbery and assault investigation in McCracken County.

Anyone with information on Nethery’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office at 270-444-4719.

