Heartland Votes

SEMO baseball wins OVC Team Sportsmanship Award

Southeast Missouri State University’s baseball team won the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Team...
Southeast Missouri State University’s baseball team won the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Team Sportsmanship Award.(SEMO Athletics)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s baseball team won the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Team Sportsmanship Award.

According to a release from SEMO Athletics, the team awards are given to the conference the squads deemed to “have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA.” Those areas include the conduct of student athletes, coaches, staff and administrators. and fans.

“Without sportsmanship there are truly no meaningful victories,” said Beth DeBauche, OVC commissioner. “The recipients of the OVC Team Sportsmanship awards should accept this award with great pride for their fellow competitors have made it clear their teams exemplify the best in intercollegiate athletics. In receiving this prestigious honor other competitors are saying these student-athletes compete with class, respect their opponents and value fair play. That is quite a compliment as those are all traits that will lead to true victories throughout the course of life.”

The 2022-23 school year marks the 18th year the team sportsmanship honors have been awarded. This marks the second-straight award for the Redhawks team.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Missouri Attorney General’s office will review potential stealing charges against Cape...
Mo. Attorney General’s Office to review alleged stealing by Cape Girardeau Co. coroner
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson, Mo., is wanted on charges of first-degree assault,...
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect involved in Bollinger Co. shooting
Ricky Bobby's owner says his other dog, Savage, sits by where they buried their shot dog.
Investigators say officer was justified in shooting dog during house check

Latest News

The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
Governor Mike Parson attended a ribbon cutting for a new job center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Gov. Parson attends ribbon cutting ceremony for new job center in Cape Girardeau
Josh Odom, 38, was arrested on charges of all-terrain vehicle violations, operator on suspended...
Man accused of leading officers on chase on 4-wheeler
Governor Mike Parson visits SEMO