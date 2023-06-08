SEMO baseball wins OVC Team Sportsmanship Award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s baseball team won the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Team Sportsmanship Award.

According to a release from SEMO Athletics, the team awards are given to the conference the squads deemed to “have best exhibited the standards of sportsmanship and ethical behavior as outlined by the OVC and NCAA.” Those areas include the conduct of student athletes, coaches, staff and administrators. and fans.

“Without sportsmanship there are truly no meaningful victories,” said Beth DeBauche, OVC commissioner. “The recipients of the OVC Team Sportsmanship awards should accept this award with great pride for their fellow competitors have made it clear their teams exemplify the best in intercollegiate athletics. In receiving this prestigious honor other competitors are saying these student-athletes compete with class, respect their opponents and value fair play. That is quite a compliment as those are all traits that will lead to true victories throughout the course of life.”

The 2022-23 school year marks the 18th year the team sportsmanship honors have been awarded. This marks the second-straight award for the Redhawks team.

