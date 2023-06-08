Heartland Votes

Rollerblader dies after crash with semi, leaves behind 5 children, family says

Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a...
Family members say Joshua Womack, a father of five, has died after he was struck by a semi-truck while rollerblading.(GiveSendGo)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) - A Michigan man has died after he was involved in a crash with a semi-truck while rollerblading.

Family members shared online that Joshua Womack was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a semi struck him while he was out rollerblading on May 27.

“We ask for prayers and support during this challenging time,” the family wrote.

Sadly, the family shared an update this week that Womack did not make it.

“This has been the hardest thing we have ever experienced,” the family wrote in the update.

The man’s family and friends set up a fundraising campaign to help with expenses as they said he was self-employed and didn’t have medical insurance.

“He has two young children out of state to support, and his current wife is trying to support their three children (ages 3 months old to 3 years old) and desperately needs help in this scary time,” the fundraising campaign stated.

The family said Womack’s death was sudden and has been jarring, but he was able to provide four organs to people in need.

Madison Reeves, the man’s wife, said at least the tragedy “has prevented others from going through the same.”

The family has also thanked everyone who has already reached out in support.

