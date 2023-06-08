Officer suspended for speeding multiple times in police car while off duty, some with child in car

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) – An officer with the Shively Police Department has been on paid administrative leave after an investigation showed he was speeding in his marked police cruiser while off duty, at times going more than 100 miles per hour.

William R. Bors, 33, of Louisville, was charged June 7 with one count of official misconduct, eight counts of wanton endangerment and 20 counts of speeding 26 MPH or greater over the speed limit.

The investigation into Bors began May 24 after a citizen complaint about a Shively police cruiser traveling at a high rate of speed. Det. Sgt. Jordan Brown, a department spokesperson, said “criminal and internal investigations were immediately launched to identify the individual operating the vehicle and the circumstances involved in the incident.”

Following a review of in-car video recordings, the department opened a formal investigation that showed the GPS from the patrol car and vehicle’s speedometer traveled over 100 mph on seven occasions. Investigators also learned that Bors activated the blue lights of the patrol car to more vehicles out of his way. He would turn the lights off after passing the other vehicles.

A camera showing the interior of the car revealed Bors had his young child in the vehicle on at least eight occasions when he was going at speeds greater that 100 mph. Shively police said that placed the child “in substantial danger of physical injury.”

Bors was placed on leave on May 31. The department says all his police equipment, including his cruiser, was taken from him.

A criminal summons to appear in court was issued to Bors. He will be arraigned on July 12 at the Hall of Justice.

