Mostly clear conditions into the weekend

First Alert Forecast @ 5PM on 6/8/23
By Cassie Campbell
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, we have remained mostly dry with the exception of a few pop up showers to our west. Tonight, expect mostly dry conditions with evening lows dipping down into the mid 50s. High pressure is slowly moving our way which will keep the Heartland dry into the weekend. With the dry ground and low humidity values, this could create some fire weather hazards. High temperatures staying in the 80s over the next several days. As the next system arrives late Saturday into Sunday, there is chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Sunday.

