Heartland Votes

Missouri Highway Patrol says child died from injuries following near drowning on Table Rock Lake

(Pixabay)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating the death of a toddler involved in an incident on Table Rock Lake on Monday.

Investigators say the child, 2, of Ozark, Mo., was not wearing a lifejacket when she got into the water near Blue Eye. The toddler nearly drowned in the water. Emergency crews airlifted the girl to a Kansas City hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Investigators do not identify juveniles.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Missouri Attorney General’s office will review potential stealing charges against Cape...
Mo. Attorney General’s Office to review alleged stealing by Cape Girardeau Co. coroner
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
MGN Online
Baby killed after a car hits a buggy near Seymour, Mo.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

A woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a woman multiple times while they were...
Man’s ex-girlfriend stabs woman in leg multiple times
The Miss Teen and Miss Illinois competition returns to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center...
Miss Illinois Competition returns to Marion
Cape Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park.
Cape Girardeau Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park amphitheater
On Monday, June 5, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual...
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect involved in Bollinger Co. shooting
Cape Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park.
Cape Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park