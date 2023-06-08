Miss Illinois Competition returns to Marion

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Miss Teen and Miss Illinois competition returns to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center this week.

Today, we learned more about the competition from Miss Illinois 2022 herself.

“Being Miss Illinois is a lifelong dream,” said Miss Illinois Monica Nia Jones.

Jones, who is from Chicago, was crowned Miss Illinois in 2022.

“This year has been such an amazing experience and something that I will definitely cherish for the rest of my life,” Jones said.

It’s her final days wearing the crown as the Miss Illinois 2023 competition kicks off in Marion Wednesday night.

Events will take place throughout the week and into the weekend.

“We have prelims on Wednesday and Thursday--prelims for Miss and for Teen--and the final for Teen is on Friday night and the final for Miss is on Saturday night,” said Executive Director of Miss Illinois Scholarship Organization Dr. Susan Shea.

Shea said she is thrilled to be back in Marion for this week’s competition. She added that the competition is good for businesses, but the community in Marion returns their support.

“We take up about around a hundred hotel rooms, we have a thousand people coming here over the four night event and so you can see the economic impact that we are to you--we give back to the community as well,” Shea said. “But for that you all support us too, so it’s kind of a two-way street.”

All of the events are being held at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.

Jones said if you have the opportunity to compete in the competition, you should.

“It’s an amazing experience and for anyone that has the opportunity or is thinking about it,” Jones said. “I would say absolutely do it because you gain skills that you may not realize you’re gaining until after it’s done.”

The winners will also be awarded a scholarship.

“We are a mentorship program, we’re a scholarship program--we’ll give away about $50,000 this week,” Shea said. “Miss Illinois will earn a $10,000 scholarship.”

Tickets for the competition can be purchased at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center box office or online on their website.

For more information, visit the Miss Illinois website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.