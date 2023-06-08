Mental health professional reacts to new Mo. laws affecting transgender community

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A mental health care provider in Cape Girardeau said he’s disappointed after Governor Mike Parson signed two bills impacting members of Missouri’s transgender community.

“For those [transgender] kids that are older and have a better understanding, they will see this as a bill telling them that they have no right to exist,” said Dr. Shannon Farris, a clinical psychologist who works with trans youth and their families.

The new laws signed by Governor Parson on Wednesday ban transgender women from competing in female sports in Missouri schools and outlaw gender-affirming care for anyone under the age of 18.

“These decisions have permanent consequences for life and should not be made by impressionable children who may be in crisis or influenced by the political persuasions of others,” Governor Parson said in a statement announcing he’d signed the legislation.

“All they [transgender kids] want to do is have fun and play with their friends,” Dr. Farris said. “They don’t really care what the gender is. They just want to have fun in school.”

Dr. Farris said the new laws add to the stigma of an already stigmatized group.

“Trans youth...are at the highest risk for suicide,” Dr. Farris said. “A bill like this only furthers the stigmatizations and increases the risk for an attempt or a death by suicide of our trans youth.”

According to Dr. Farris, there are resources in our area for those impacted by the new laws.

“In southeast Missouri, we have the Trans Family Support Group,” Dr, Farris said. “There are plenty of community providers that are open with counseling services, as well as providing consultations if they can’t get a counselor.”

The Trans Family Support group meets on the first and third Sunday each month in Cape Girardeau. Those wishing to attend can contact Dr. Farris by phone or email.

The Trans Family Support group meets on the first and third Sunday each month in Cape Girardeau. (KFVS)

Dr. Farris said The Trevor Project is another resource available to trans kids and their families.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.