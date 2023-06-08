Heartland Votes

Man’s ex-girlfriend stabs woman in leg multiple times

A woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a woman multiple times while they were...
A woman is behind bars after police say she stabbed a woman multiple times while they were asleep.(Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is behind bars after police say she broke into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment and stabbed his girlfriend.

According to the affidavit, the victim and their boyfriend woke to the boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Tysheanna Green of Kennett standing in the bedroom doorway holding a knife.

Green proceeded to stab the victim multiple times while they were lying in bed.

The boyfriend grabbed Green as the victim escaped to get help.

By the time police arrived, Green fled the scene.

Officers searched the residence to find a large amount of blood around the bed and a small kitchen knife on top of a set of drawers.

Police also found a valid no-contact order between Tysheanna Green and the victim’s boyfriend.

A judge found probable cause to charge Green with aggravated residential burglary, firearm possession and criminal trespass.

Her bail bond is set for $100,000 cash/surety and is required to wear an ankle monitor.

Green’s next court date is July 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Missouri Attorney General’s office will review potential stealing charges against Cape...
Mo. Attorney General’s Office to review alleged stealing by Cape Girardeau Co. coroner
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
MGN Online
Baby killed after a car hits a buggy near Seymour, Mo.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

The Miss Teen and Miss Illinois competition returns to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center...
Miss Illinois Competition returns to Marion
Cape Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park.
Cape Girardeau Municipal Band returns to Capaha Park amphitheater
On Monday, June 5, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual...
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect involved in Bollinger Co. shooting
Search for Bollinger County shooting suspect Christian Knotts