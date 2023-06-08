Man accused of threatening to stab another man arrested

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man accused of threatening to stab another man with a knife was arrested Wednesday evening, June 7.

Police were called just before 7 p.m. to a Caruthersville home on the 200 block of East 10th Street to a report of a man pulling a knife on another man.

When they arrived, the victim told officers he was standing outside of his home when a man stared yelling and threatening to stab him with a knife.

The victim said a short time later the man walked onto his property and allegedly pulled out a pocket knife, pointed it at him and started walking in his direction.

Police said they were able to track down the 33-year-old suspect and take him into custody.

The suspect was booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center pending formal charges of unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.

