Heartland Votes

Man accused of leading officers on chase on 4-wheeler

Josh Odom, 38, was arrested on charges of all-terrain vehicle violations, operator on suspended...
Josh Odom, 38, was arrested on charges of all-terrain vehicle violations, operator on suspended operator’s license, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and second-degree wanton endangerment.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Benton, Kentucky man is accused of leading officers on a chase on a four-wheeler.

Josh Odom, 38, was arrested on charges of all-terrain vehicle violations, operator on suspended operator’s license, reckless driving, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest and second-degree wanton endangerment.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a four-wheeler on KY 94 East at Burkeen Road around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, June 8.

They said two people were on the four-wheeler. The driver didn’t stop and pursuit began.

Deputies say the passenger was seen trying to get the driver to stop and tried to get off the four-wheeler when it slowed down, but was unable until they entered a corn field where it turned into a foot chase.

According to deputies, the driver, identified as Odom, was taken to the ground where he failed to comply to commands and resisted arrest.

He was taken into custody and lodged at the Calloway County Detention Center. According to the sheriff’s office, Odom has two pending drug and theft cases in Marshall County, one pending drug case in Lyon County and is currently out of bond in Calloway County for a previous fleeing charge.

Deputies say the passenger was uninjured and released.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Missouri Attorney General’s office will review potential stealing charges against Cape...
Mo. Attorney General’s Office to review alleged stealing by Cape Girardeau Co. coroner
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson, Mo., is wanted on charges of first-degree assault,...
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect involved in Bollinger Co. shooting
Ricky Bobby's owner says his other dog, Savage, sits by where they buried their shot dog.
Investigators say officer was justified in shooting dog during house check

Latest News

Southeast Missouri State University’s baseball team won the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Team...
SEMO baseball wins OVC Team Sportsmanship Award
The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
Governor Mike Parson attended a ribbon cutting for a new job center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Gov. Parson attends ribbon cutting ceremony for new job center in Cape Girardeau
Governor Mike Parson visits SEMO