Juneteenth Celebration at WKCTC

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - West Kentucky Community and Technical College in Paducah will be holding a celebration for Juneteenth next weekend.

WKCTC’s Office of Diversity and Paducah’s Cora Creative Studio are partnering to host a Creative Culture Weekend to celebrate Juneteenth on June 16-17. Cora Sims, Juneteenth Creative Culture Weekend coordinator and WKCTC Workforce Solutions representative, said events like these are important to create a positive experience in the community.

“I believe in the deep impact to the community by hosting events such as these on our campus,” said Sims. “By creating a space where individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together, we cultivate understanding, inspire collaboration, and promote positive change.”

The celebration will start on Friday, June 16 at 7 p.m. There will be a Groove Cypher event, hosted by J. Skrilla, also known as Love Jones at the college’s Clemens Fine Arts Center. Two of Paducah’s talented singers will be performing, including Tineka Firzgerald and Jaelon Harris. Admission for the event is $15 and you can purchase tickets at coracreativestudio.com.

On Saturday, June 17, the community is invited to attend two events in the college’s Emerging Technology Center, Room 109. A Creative Culture Market will be held from 2-6 p.m. The free event will showcase the creative culture of the African American community in Paducah and will allow local boutiques and vendors to display their products and services. There will also be games, food vendors, and face painting.

Harris will return to emcee a Creative Culture Fashion Show from 6-8 p.m. Local boutiques and designers will showcase their latest fashion collections representing the creative talent within the African American community. The fashion show includes models of all ages, sizes and backgrounds to celebrate diversity and inclusivity. Admission for this event is $5.

For more information about the Juneteenth Creative Culture Weekend, including reserving a booth space for the June 17 events, you can contact Cora Sims by emailing cora.sims@kctcs.edu or calling 270-210-7206.

