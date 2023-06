CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to make a visit to Cape Girardeau on Thursday, June 8.

The governor is participating in a ribbon cutting event for the new job center at Southeast Missouri State University.

The ceremony is being held at the Catapult Building on at 1 p.m.

