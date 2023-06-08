First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

A couple of nice (but dry) days to round out the work week, with a good chance of rain and thunderstorms expected over the second half of the weekend. In the short term….patchy dense fog is developing this morning, especially those areas that picked up some light rain on Wednesday. A few showers are still possible over our far western counties until about daybreak. Otherwise today will end up as mainly sunny with highs of about 80 to 85. Dew points will be dropping into the 50s and even 40s....so unusually low humidity levels. This will result in a clear and cool night…with daybreak lows Friday morning in the 48 to 56 range. (This could be the coolest night until next fall.) Friday will be sunny and warm but still quite pleasant….with clear mild conditions in the evening.

Finally a good chance of significant rain develops Saturday night into Sunday as a strong weather system approaches from the northwest. Severe threat looks low but not zero. We may have one round of showers and storms Saturday night, with another round along the cold front late Sunday. As we get into next week our active pattern continues…with another round of thunderstorms looking possible during the middle of the week. There may be some severe threat with this.

