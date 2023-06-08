First Alert: Dense morning fog; sunny, mild afternoon

(KFVS) - Patchy dense fog could impact your morning commute. Visibility is greatly reduced in some areas.

Fog developed early this morning, especially in locations that picked up some light rain on Wednesday.

It should burn off quickly as very dry air mixes in.

A few showers are still possible in our western counties until about daybreak.

This afternoon is looking mainly sunny and mild with highs ranging from 80 to 85 degrees.

Humidity will also be unusually low.

Overnight will be clear and cool with lows Friday morning in the 48 to 56 degree range. This could be the coolest night until next fall.

Friday will be sunny and warm, but still very pleasant.

A good chance for significant rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday, as a strong weather system approaches from the northwest.

The threat for severe storms looks low, but not zero.

It is possible to have one round of showers and storms Saturday night, with another round along the cold front late Sunday.

Another round of thunderstorms is looking possible during the middle of the week. There may be some severe threat with this.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.