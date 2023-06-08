Heartland Votes

First Alert: Dense morning fog; sunny, mild afternoon

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 6/8
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Patchy dense fog could impact your morning commute. Visibility is greatly reduced in some areas.

Fog developed early this morning, especially in locations that picked up some light rain on Wednesday.

It should burn off quickly as very dry air mixes in.

A few showers are still possible in our western counties until about daybreak.

This afternoon is looking mainly sunny and mild with highs ranging from 80 to 85 degrees.

Humidity will also be unusually low.

Overnight will be clear and cool with lows Friday morning in the 48 to 56 degree range. This could be the coolest night until next fall.

Friday will be sunny and warm, but still very pleasant.

A good chance for significant rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday, as a strong weather system approaches from the northwest.

The threat for severe storms looks low, but not zero.

It is possible to have one round of showers and storms Saturday night, with another round along the cold front late Sunday.

Another round of thunderstorms is looking possible during the middle of the week. There may be some severe threat with this.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Missouri Attorney General’s office will review potential stealing charges against Cape...
Mo. Attorney General’s Office to review alleged stealing by Cape Girardeau Co. coroner
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
MGN Online
Baby killed after a car hits a buggy near Seymour, Mo.
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Mainly dry tonight, sunshine returns tomorrow
A beautiful sunrise along the Black River in Williamsville, Mo.
First Alert: Dry, mild tonight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Afternoon light scattered showers with more rain on the way