Cooler and dry conditions for today

By Meghan Smith
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon heartland! Well a cooler start for your Thursday. Temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s for most of the area. Staying consistent with dry conditions as we end the work week. This lack of rain has caused vegetation and crops to become very dry across the heartland. Winds are fairly light but with the low humidity value and warm temps, this can lead to an increased fire danger impact.

On the plus side rain is in the forecast for our weekend. Seeing a 10% chance on Saturday evening and leading into thunderstorms by Sunday. As we head into next week active weather will continue, with a chance of thunderstorms by the middle of the week.

