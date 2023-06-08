Concerts on the Current River scheduled for this summer

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Check out live music this summer with Concerts on the Current River.

Upcoming concerts include:

June 9 - Kenny Fiedler & the Cowboy Killers with Kaleb McIntire Band

June 10 - Powder Mill

June 16 - Outlaw Cecil Allen Moore with Christopher Shayne Band

July 3 - The Revival Tour featuring Rehab, Scotty Austin Band and Framing the Red

July 15 - Alex Williams with special guests

July 28 - The Low Down Drifters with Last Train to Juarez

August 12 - Red Shahan with Steve Bankey and The Flatland Band

August 18 - Uncle Kracker with Chuck Briseno and Mile 57

Hellbender’s On The Current, a new summer concert pavilion, is hosting the event. The 1,500-capacity pavilion features a large stage, VIP sky boxes and a digital sound system.

You can click here for more information and to buy tickets.

