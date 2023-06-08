Heartland Votes

Concerts on the Current River scheduled for this summer

Hellbender’s On The Current, a new summer concert pavilion, is hosting the event.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Check out live music this summer with Concerts on the Current River.

Upcoming concerts include:

  • June 9 - Kenny Fiedler & the Cowboy Killers with Kaleb McIntire Band
  • June 10 - Powder Mill
  • June 16 - Outlaw Cecil Allen Moore with Christopher Shayne Band
  • July 3 - The Revival Tour featuring Rehab, Scotty Austin Band and Framing the Red
  • July 15 - Alex Williams with special guests
  • July 28 - The Low Down Drifters with Last Train to Juarez
  • August 12 - Red Shahan with Steve Bankey and The Flatland Band
  • August 18 - Uncle Kracker with Chuck Briseno and Mile 57

Hellbender’s On The Current, a new summer concert pavilion, is hosting the event. The 1,500-capacity pavilion features a large stage, VIP sky boxes and a digital sound system.

You can click here for more information and to buy tickets.

