Concerts on the Current River scheduled for this summer
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Check out live music this summer with Concerts on the Current River.
Upcoming concerts include:
- June 9 - Kenny Fiedler & the Cowboy Killers with Kaleb McIntire Band
- June 10 - Powder Mill
- June 16 - Outlaw Cecil Allen Moore with Christopher Shayne Band
- July 3 - The Revival Tour featuring Rehab, Scotty Austin Band and Framing the Red
- July 15 - Alex Williams with special guests
- July 28 - The Low Down Drifters with Last Train to Juarez
- August 12 - Red Shahan with Steve Bankey and The Flatland Band
- August 18 - Uncle Kracker with Chuck Briseno and Mile 57
Hellbender’s On The Current, a new summer concert pavilion, is hosting the event. The 1,500-capacity pavilion features a large stage, VIP sky boxes and a digital sound system.
You can click here for more information and to buy tickets.
