Cape Catfish win 7th straight game to open the season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish defeated the Danville Dans 6-1 Wednesday night at Capaha Field to improve to 7-0 on the season.

Catfish slugger Kolten Poorman had two hits and drove in two runs to help fuel the Cape offensive attack.

The Catfish return to action at home Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. against the Terre Haute Rex.

