Bear spotted near Bloomfield, Mo.

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Some drivers in Stoddard County came across wildlife crossing a busy highway on Wednesday, June 7.

A few seconds of video shows what appears to be a black bear crossing Highway 25 about 2 miles south of Bloomfield.

Casie Layton sent us the video.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, black bears are becoming more common and widespread across the southern half of the state.

Conservation agents say this time of year, spring and early summer, are when bears are on the move.

According to Nate Bowerstock, the state’s fur bear biologist, Missouri is now home to around 900 bears.

MDC estimates the population is growing approximately 9 percent annually.

