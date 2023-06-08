Bear spotted near Bloomfield, Mo.

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Some drivers in Stoddard County came across wildlife crossing a busy highway on Wednesday, June 7.

A few seconds of video shows what appears to be a black bear crossing Highway 25 about 2 miles south of Bloomfield.

Casie Layton sent us the video.

What appears to be a black bear was spotted running across Highway 25 near Bloomfield, Mo. on Wednesday, June 7.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, black bears are becoming more common and widespread across the southern half of the state.

Conservation agents say this time of year, spring and early summer, are when bears are on the move.

According to Nate Bowerstock, the state’s fur bear biologist, Missouri is now home to around 900 bears.

MDC estimates the population is growing approximately 9 percent annually.

