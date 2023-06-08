Heartland Votes

Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect involved in Bollinger Co. shooting

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - On Monday, June 5, the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a home on Missouri Highway 34 East in Bollinger Co., Missouri.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, after further investigation, authorities identified 18-year-old Christian Knotts, of Jackson, Mo., as a suspect.

The Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Knotts, with a bond of $500,000 cash only for the charges of first degree assault, first degree robbery and armed criminal action, according to the release.

Knotts is described as a black male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with dark hair. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if seen.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect or any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office at (573) 238-2633.

