Annabelle Festival to take place June 10
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Annabelle Festival will take place Saturday, June 10.
The festival will be on Davie Street and Lafayette Street, along with special events at Anna Arts Center, a walking tour of Anna, a bus tour of Jonesboro and free swimming at the Anna pool.
A schedule of events includes:
- 9 a.m.: Pet Parade – West Davie Street (registration 8:45 a.m.)
- 9 a.m.: KidsFest – East Davie Street
- 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Car Show – West Davie Street
- 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Crafts with AJ Garden Club Painting Bird House or Flower Pot Anna Arts Center
- 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Art Exhibit – Anna Arts CenterPet Carnival
- 10 a.m.: PAST Bus Tour of Anna (Tour Bus pick up will be in the parking lot by Southern Bank)
- 10 a.m.: Walking Tour starts at Annabelle Market
- 10 a.m.: Flower Show – Anna Arts Center – AJ Garden Club
- 10:30 a.m.: Woodsy the Owl – East Davie Street
- 11:30 a.m.: Reptile Show – Anna Arts Center
- 1 p.m.: Magic Show – Anna Arts Center
- 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Free Swim at Anna City Pool
- 1 p.m.: PAST Bus Tour (Tour Bus Tour pick up will be in the parking lot by Southern Bank)
- 2:30 p.m.: Birds of Prey – Anna Arts Center
- 3 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Music (3-6 Corey Evitts and 6:30 – 9:00 Brothers Walker) – East Davie St.
- 6 p.m.: Car Cruise
In addition, the AJ Garden Club will have Annabelles for sale in front of Anna Arts Center.
