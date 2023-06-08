Annabelle Festival to take place June 10

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Annabelle Festival will take place Saturday, June 10.

The festival will be on Davie Street and Lafayette Street, along with special events at Anna Arts Center, a walking tour of Anna, a bus tour of Jonesboro and free swimming at the Anna pool.

A schedule of events includes:

9 a.m.: Pet Parade – West Davie Street (registration 8:45 a.m.)

9 a.m.: KidsFest – East Davie Street

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Car Show – West Davie Street

9 a.m. – 7 p.m.: Crafts with AJ Garden Club Painting Bird House or Flower Pot Anna Arts Center

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Art Exhibit – Anna Arts CenterPet Carnival

10 a.m.: PAST Bus Tour of Anna (Tour Bus pick up will be in the parking lot by Southern Bank)

10 a.m.: Walking Tour starts at Annabelle Market

10 a.m.: Flower Show – Anna Arts Center – AJ Garden Club

10:30 a.m.: Woodsy the Owl – East Davie Street

11:30 a.m.: Reptile Show – Anna Arts Center

1 p.m.: Magic Show – Anna Arts Center

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Free Swim at Anna City Pool

1 p.m.: PAST Bus Tour (Tour Bus Tour pick up will be in the parking lot by Southern Bank)

2:30 p.m.: Birds of Prey – Anna Arts Center

3 p.m. – 9 p.m.: Music (3-6 Corey Evitts and 6:30 – 9:00 Brothers Walker) – East Davie St.

6 p.m.: Car Cruise

In addition, the AJ Garden Club will have Annabelles for sale in front of Anna Arts Center.

