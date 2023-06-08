Heartland Votes

Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish

Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.(Alessandro Biancardi | MADCAT)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An angler in Italy says he has set a world record after recently catching a massive catfish.

Alessandro Biancardi, part of the MADCAT ITALY team, shared his story of the catch that the rest of the team is calling “unbelievable.”

Biancardi said he came across the gigantic fish while out on a solo trip in the Po River. He attempted a few casts before he said he felt a powerful bite.

“I calmly managed to fight what I felt to be a prehistoric fish,” Biancardi said. “I followed it for 40 endless minutes. When it surfaced for the first time, I really realized that I hooked a monster.”

The Italian angler said he almost lost the massive fish but managed to land it after going into shallow waters near the shore.

Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.(Alessandro Biancardi | MADCAT)

“I was sure that the fish I caught was special, but I never imagined what would happen next,” he said.

According to Biancardi, the fish ended up measuring 285 centimeters, or 9.3 feet, setting a new world record.

He called the catfish the biggest one he had seen in his 23 years of fishing.

Biancardi said he ended up releasing the gigantic fish back into the water to give another angler the joy of catching it.

According to its website, MADCAT is a company dedicated to recording impressive catfish catches around Europe while selling specialist equipment to help anglers reel in large fish.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Missouri Attorney General’s office will review potential stealing charges against Cape...
Mo. Attorney General’s Office to review alleged stealing by Cape Girardeau Co. coroner
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson, Mo., is wanted on charges of first-degree assault,...
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect involved in Bollinger Co. shooting
Ricky Bobby's owner says his other dog, Savage, sits by where they buried their shot dog.
Investigators say officer was justified in shooting dog during house check

Latest News

Southeast Missouri State University’s baseball team won the 2022-23 Ohio Valley Conference Team...
SEMO baseball wins OVC Team Sportsmanship Award
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US
Traffic moves along Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in New York, amidst smokey haze from wildfires in...
A third day of smoky air gives millions in US East Coast, Canada a new view of wildfire threat
The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
Governor Mike Parson attended a ribbon cutting for a new job center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on...
Gov. Parson attends ribbon cutting ceremony for new job center in Cape Girardeau