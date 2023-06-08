Heartland Votes

60 dogs rescued from Franklin County home

Two of the 60 dogs that were rescued from a Franklin County home by the Humane Society of...
Two of the 60 dogs that were rescued from a Franklin County home by the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force.(Humane Society of Missouri)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 60 dogs from a Franklin County hoarder.

The organization said the owner agreed to surrender custody of the dogs, which were mostly Yorkshire Terriers, yorkie mixes and other small breeds. The rescued dogs will be brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Ave. headquarters for triage.

The home where the rescue occurred reportedly had unsanitary amounts of animal waste and serious structural decay. According to the Humane Society of Missouri, the dogs appeared to have never seen a vet and are “frightened, filthy, and show signs of being infested with parasites.” They vary in age and condition.

The dogs will be available for adoption after they are evaluated by an animal behavior team and given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian.

To help support the care of the dogs, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
The Missouri Attorney General’s office will review potential stealing charges against Cape...
Mo. Attorney General’s Office to review alleged stealing by Cape Girardeau Co. coroner
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was...
Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.
Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson, Mo., is wanted on charges of first-degree assault,...
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect involved in Bollinger Co. shooting
Ricky Bobby's owner says his other dog, Savage, sits by where they buried their shot dog.
Investigators say officer was justified in shooting dog during house check

Latest News

Kimber Parks (top), and Michaella Gantz (bottom) both received grants that will go to improving...
Two Southeast Missouri teachers receive grants from WGU
Hellbender’s On The Current, a new summer concert pavilion, is hosting the event.
Concerts on the Current River scheduled for this summer
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Annabelle Festival will be held in Downtown Anna on Saturday, June 10.
Annabelle Festival to take place June 10
Christian Knotts, 18, of Jackson, Mo., is wanted on charges of first-degree assault,...
Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect involved in Bollinger Co. shooting