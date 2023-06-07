St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell running for U.S. Senate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Wednesday, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate.

In Bell’s launch video, he stated, “We need leaders who try to help – unlike Josh Hawley, who’s in a rush to be famous and pretending to be tough while showing the world how weak he really is.”

Bell, a graduate of Hazelwood East Middle School, made history as the county’s first Black Prosecuting Attorney in 2018 after he defeated seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch. He was re-elected to four more years in 2022, but will not have to give up his position as St. Louis County Prosecutor if he loses his bid for U.S. Senate.

Bell, who has served as a judge, law professor and public defender, played a critical role in implementing the city’s consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice after the death of Michael Brown.He explained, “My dad spent 25 years as a police officer and my mom is a county civil servant. Growing up, my family taught me I had a responsibility to make a difference when I could.”

“When I faced chaos in Ferguson, I worked to calm tensions,” said Bell. “But when Josh Hawley was faced with chaos, he chose to inflame it. Missourians deserve a senator who will work to improve their lives, not a politician who throws bombs.”

Bell will face Democrat Lucas Kunce, who is making his second run for U.S. Senate. In 2022, he lost in the primary to Trudy Busch Valentine to take retiring U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s seat. Busch went on to lose to Republican Eric Schmitt in November.

Kunce, a Marine veteran, has raised over $1.4 million since announcing his 2024 campaign earlier this year. The Missouri AFL-CIO is endorsing Kunce in one of the earliest endorsements the organization has done for a non-incumbent in Missouri’s history. He is also endorsed by the Missouri State Council of Fire Fighters, IBEW #124, UFCW #655, Roofers #20, Iron Workers #10, Insulators #1, Sprinkler Fitters #268, Bricklayers #1, Tilesetters #18, Insulators #63, Roofers #2, the St. Louis Building and Construction Trades Council, and the Greater Kansas City Building & Construction Trades Council.

“From his worker-focused campaign to his service in the Marine Corps, it’s clear that Lucas Kunce will be a champion for working people in the U.S. Senate who will always put service to Missouri first before himself,” said Jacob Hummel, President, Missouri AFL-CIO. “Lucas Kunce is the ally that working people need in the U.S. Senate, and so Missouri’s labor movement is mobilizing now to help him win this seat.”

The last Democrat to win a Senate race in Missouri was Claire McCaskill in 2012. Hawley defeated her in 2018.

