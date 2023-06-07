Heartland Votes

Police investigating death of dog found shot several times

The dog owner told Caruthersville Police they found their missing pet dead during their search...
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A search for a pet leads to a police investigation.

According to Caruthersville Police, the owner of a missing dog reported they found their pet dead.

The owner told police they found their missing pet dead during their search on Tuesday, June 6.

Police said it appears the dog had been shot several times and their investigation into the situation is ongoing.

