Police investigating death of dog found shot several times

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A search for a pet leads to a police investigation.

According to Caruthersville Police, the owner of a missing dog reported they found their pet dead.

The owner told police they found their missing pet dead during their search on Tuesday, June 6.

Police said it appears the dog had been shot several times and their investigation into the situation is ongoing.

